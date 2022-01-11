Invesco reports preliminary AUM $1.61T as of Dec. 31, 2021

  • Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) has reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1,610.9B, an increase of 2.4% vs. previous month-end and achieved net long-term inflows of $3.5B this month.
  • Non-management fee earning net inflows were $6.1B and money market net inflows were $6.7B, as AUM was negatively impacted by market returns, which include distributions, decreasing AUM by $9B.
  • Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through Dec. 31 were $1,583.6B, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through Dec. 31 were $1,077.4B.
