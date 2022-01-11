Invesco reports preliminary AUM $1.61T as of Dec. 31, 2021
Jan. 11, 2022 4:20 PM ETInvesco Ltd. (IVZ)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) has reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1,610.9B, an increase of 2.4% vs. previous month-end and achieved net long-term inflows of $3.5B this month.
- Non-management fee earning net inflows were $6.1B and money market net inflows were $6.7B, as AUM was negatively impacted by market returns, which include distributions, decreasing AUM by $9B.
- Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through Dec. 31 were $1,583.6B, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through Dec. 31 were $1,077.4B.