Aerojet Rocketdyne slips on report about status of FTC's review of Lockheed deal

Lockheed Martin headquarters located in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) fell 2.1%, dipping into the close, after a report that third parties were told told to submit their complaints about Lockheed Martin's (NYSE:LMT) planned purchase by the middle of the month.
  • The third parties were told to submit materials or documentation by the middle of the month, according to a MLex report.
  • Some M&A traders may be disappointed by the news after a report last week indicated that the FTC was expected to make a decision on the combination by as soon as today or tomorrow.
  • Early last month Lockheed Martin (LMT) CEO Jim Taiclet reiterated that he expected the purchase of Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) would be completed in 1Q.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.