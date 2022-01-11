Aerojet Rocketdyne slips on report about status of FTC's review of Lockheed deal
Jan. 11, 2022 4:21 PM ETLockheed Martin Corporation (LMT), AJRDBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) fell 2.1%, dipping into the close, after a report that third parties were told told to submit their complaints about Lockheed Martin's (NYSE:LMT) planned purchase by the middle of the month.
- The third parties were told to submit materials or documentation by the middle of the month, according to a MLex report.
- Some M&A traders may be disappointed by the news after a report last week indicated that the FTC was expected to make a decision on the combination by as soon as today or tomorrow.
- Early last month Lockheed Martin (LMT) CEO Jim Taiclet reiterated that he expected the purchase of Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) would be completed in 1Q.