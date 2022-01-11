New Frontier Health receives NYSE non-compliance notice

  • New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) has been notified by the NYSE of its non-compliance with the exchange's continued listing requirements.
  • Pursuant to Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual, New Frontier failed to timely file its financial information for the half year ended June 30, 2021 on Form 6-K with the SEC.
  • It has six months from December 31, 2021 to file the form.
  • The company has not yet filed the 1H 2021 6-K with the SEC because it has focused its resources on its previously announced going private transaction, which is expected to close during Q122.
  • If consummated, the privatization would result in the Company becoming a privately held company and its ordinary shares and warrants would no longer be listed on the NYSE.
