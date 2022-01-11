BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals cuts 35% of its U.S. workforce

  • BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BYSI) slashes its workforce in a move to preserve cash while it continues to prioritize the regulatory process of plinabulin in chemotherapy-induced neutropenia in China and the U.S.
  • The pharmaceutical company focused on the development of cancer therapeutics said on Tuesday it is implementing a 35% reduction in its U.S. workforce, which is expected to result in cost savings that will extend the cash runway.
  • Take a look at the compny's latest earnings report, here.
