BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals cuts 35% of its U.S. workforce
Jan. 11, 2022 4:24 PM ETBeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BYSI) slashes its workforce in a move to preserve cash while it continues to prioritize the regulatory process of plinabulin in chemotherapy-induced neutropenia in China and the U.S.
- The pharmaceutical company focused on the development of cancer therapeutics said on Tuesday it is implementing a 35% reduction in its U.S. workforce, which is expected to result in cost savings that will extend the cash runway.
