FuboTV gains as Wedbush stays bullish even amid slashed target
Jan. 11, 2022 4:24 PM ETfuboTV Inc. (FUBO)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) rose 9.1% today, rebounding from an unusual off day yesterday following the company posting some above-guidance preliminary metrics for Q4.
- And today's gain follows a price target sharply cut at Wedbush - though the firm is bullish and mainly responding to a "precipitous" share price fall that was "largely unwarranted." Shares have lost some 56% of value since early November, as the chart shows.
- "They're doing what they are supposed to be doing, slow and steady growth," analyst Michael Pachter says after filing a note where the firm cut its price target to $32 from $53. The new target still implies 116% upside even considering the cut and today's sharp gain.
- "We expect cord-cutting and cord-shaving to continue for the foreseeable future, and think that a sizeable portion of the population will grow up as 'cord-nevers,' preferring customizable bundles of content to pre-determined MVPD programming," Pachter writes in the update.
- He notes fuboTV has a real differentiator in its ability to offer comprehensive entertainment and sports, and its sports betting focus should accelerate subscriber growth particularly as it rolls out Gaming. And with the Molotov acquisition, fuboTV is showing its global expansion ambitions; "While that likely extends the road to profitability, we think it greatly increases the scale of future profitability."
- In yesterday's update, fuboTV said that revenues tracked toward a record with Q4 coming in at $215 million-$220 million, and paid subscribers were set to double past 1.1 million.