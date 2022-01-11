Why did BioNTech stock dip today? 2022 outlook for COVID-19 vaccine sales
Jan. 11, 2022 4:26 PM ETBioNTech SE (BNTX)PFEBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments
- BioNTech (BNTX -6.2%) extended YTD decline with another intraday loss today after issuing its projection for COVID-19 vaccine sales for this year, the lower margin of which fell short of the 2021 estimate.
- Speaking at the JPMorgan 40th Annual Healthcare Conference, CEO Ugur Sahin said that in 2022 the company expects to generate €13B – €17B of COVID-19 vaccine-related revenues, compared to the 2021 forecast at €16B – €17B.
- Last year, BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and its U.S. partner for the COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer (PFE +0.8%), manufactured 3B doses and shipped 2.6B doses, Sahin added.
- Meanwhile, BioNTech (BNTX) CFO Jens Holstein noted that there were contracts and options in place for about 2B vaccine doses. “We expect further contracts to be signed in the months to come and throughout the year,” he added.
- On Monday, the rival vaccine maker, Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), closed as the best performer in the S&P 500 after the company raised its 2022 outlook for COVID-19 vaccine indicating $18.5B worth of advance purchase agreements (APA), up from $17B previously.