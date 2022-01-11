One Liberty Properties purchases industrial property in Fort Myers, Florida for $8.1M

  • One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) has purchased a 53,000 sq ft industrial property in Fort Myers, Florida for $8.1M.
  • Constructed in 2020, the Class A building is located between I-75 and the Southwest Florida International Airport, and is leased through 2030 to HVAC installer, Conditioned Air Company of Naples.
  • The triple-net lease provides for an annual base rent of ~$443,000 with annual increases of 3.8% beginning in 2023.
  • One Liberty expects obtaining nine-year mortgage debt of $4.8M, an interest rate of 3.09% and amortizing over 25 years, on this property.
  • The REIT also announced that it sold two Wendy’s restaurant properties located in Gettysburg and Hanover, Pennsylvania for $5.7M in Dec'21.
  • As a result, it expects to recognize an approximate net gain of $2.7M on the sales for the fourth quarter 2021.
