One Liberty Properties purchases industrial property in Fort Myers, Florida for $8.1M
Jan. 11, 2022 4:29 PM ETOne Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) has purchased a 53,000 sq ft industrial property in Fort Myers, Florida for $8.1M.
- Constructed in 2020, the Class A building is located between I-75 and the Southwest Florida International Airport, and is leased through 2030 to HVAC installer, Conditioned Air Company of Naples.
- The triple-net lease provides for an annual base rent of ~$443,000 with annual increases of 3.8% beginning in 2023.
- One Liberty expects obtaining nine-year mortgage debt of $4.8M, an interest rate of 3.09% and amortizing over 25 years, on this property.
- The REIT also announced that it sold two Wendy’s restaurant properties located in Gettysburg and Hanover, Pennsylvania for $5.7M in Dec'21.
- As a result, it expects to recognize an approximate net gain of $2.7M on the sales for the fourth quarter 2021.