Citigroup to exit consumer, small business, mid-market banking in Mexico
Jan. 11, 2022
- Citigroup (NYSE:C) plans to exit the consumer, small business, and middle-market banking operations of Citibanamex as part of its of its plan to focus its consumer banking business.
- Citi (C) stock rises 1.3% in after-hours trading.
- The bank will continue to operate a locally licensed banking business in Mexico through its global Institutional Clients Group. Citi CEO Jane Fraser emphasizes that Mexico will remain a priority market for the company and it's well-positioned to support cross-border capital markets and trade flow in and out of the country for its institutional clients.
- "The decision to exit the consumer, small business and middle market banking businesses in Mexico is fully aligned with the principles of our strategy refresh — we’ll be able to direct our resources to opportunities aligned with our core strengths and competitive advantages, focus on businesses that benefit from connectivity to our global network, and we will further simplify our bank," said Citi (C) CEO Jane Fraser.
- The move fits with bank's strategy for its Global Consumer Banking segment to exit 13 markets, which was announced in April 2021, soon after Fraser became CEO. The unit will focus on four international wealth centers — Singapore, Hong Kong, the UAE, and London.
- Mark Mason, Citi's (C) chief financial officer, said the move will make the company a stronger, more-focused bank. "We will execute a targeted consumer strategy, double down in wealth, and focus on our higher-returning institutional businesses where we have competitive advantages."
- In the first three quarters of 2021, the businesses Citi (C) intends to exit together accounted for ~$3.5B in revenue, $1.2B in earnings before tax, $44B in assets, and $4B in average allocated TCE.
- The company will provide more information about Citi's consumer, small business and middle-market exit from Mexico in its Q4 earning report on Jan. 14.
- In October, Citi (C) said it's winding down its consumer banking business in Korea.