CMS severely limits coverage for Biogen's controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm
Jan. 11, 2022
- CMS has proposed to severely limit coverage of Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) Alzheimer's therapy Aduhelm (aducanumab) by only covering the monoclonal antibody for those currently in clinical trials.
- "Monoclonal antibodies directed against amyloid for the treatment of AD provided outside of the CMS approved randomized controlled trials and trials supported by the NIH are nationally non-covered," the memo states.
- More to come...
- The decision comes after Biogen last month cut the yearly price of Aduhelm in half to $26,200.