Medicare limits coverage for Biogen's controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm; shares fall
Jan. 11, 2022 4:52 PM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)LLY, SAVA, AVXL, ANVS, ESALYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor39 Comments
- CMS has proposed to severely limit coverage of Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) Alzheimer's therapy Aduhelm (aducanumab) by only covering the monoclonal antibody for those currently in clinical trials.
- Biogen shares are currently down ~6.5% in after-hours trading.
- "Monoclonal antibodies directed against amyloid for the treatment of AD provided outside of the CMS approved randomized controlled trials and trials supported by the NIH are nationally non-covered," the memo states.
- Some Other companies with Alzheimer's treatments in the latter stages of development are also down in fter-hours trading: Lilly (NYSE:LLY) down 2.4%; Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) down 0.9%.
- However, Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) are up, respectively, 0.7% and 1.3%.
- There is a public comment period and CMS will makea final decision by April 11.
- The decision comes after Biogen last month cut the yearly price of Aduhelm in half to $26,200.