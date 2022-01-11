Medicare limits coverage for Biogen's controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm; shares fall

The word alzheimer"s was prepared from wooden cubes. Health concept

Caner CIFTCI/iStock via Getty Images

  • CMS has proposed to severely limit coverage of Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) Alzheimer's therapy Aduhelm (aducanumab) by only covering the monoclonal antibody for those currently in clinical trials.
  • Biogen shares are currently down ~6.5% in after-hours trading.
  • "Monoclonal antibodies directed against amyloid for the treatment of AD provided outside of the CMS approved randomized controlled trials and trials supported by the NIH are nationally non-covered," the memo states.
  • Some Other companies with Alzheimer's treatments in the latter stages of development are also down in fter-hours trading: Lilly (NYSE:LLY) down 2.4%; Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) down 0.9%.
  • However, Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) are up, respectively, 0.7% and 1.3%.
  • There is a public comment period and CMS will makea final decision by April 11.
  • The decision comes after Biogen last month cut the yearly price of Aduhelm in half to $26,200.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.