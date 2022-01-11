API bearish - if confirmed by DOE tomorrow

  • API reported crude inventories down 1.1mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a decrease of 1.9mb on the week.
  • API reported gasoline inventories up 10.9mb, relative to the DOE expectation for an increase of 2.4mb on the week.
  • API reported diesel inventories up 3.0mb, relative to the DOE expectation for an increase of 1.8mb on the week.
  • In total, API shows an increase of 12.0mb in oil and oil products on the week, relative to the DOE expectation of a 2.3mb increase.
  • If the API figures from this evening are confirmed by the DOE report tomorrow, it will be a slight negative for crude in the short term. (NYSEARCA:USO) (NYSEARCA:XLE)
