Integra LifeSciences guides Q4 rev slightly above consensus; plans $125M share buyback
Jan. 11, 2022 4:41 PM ETIntegra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) has reported preliminary financial results, expecting Q421 revenue in the range of $404M to $406M (up around 4% Y/Y on a reported basis and +8% on an organic basis).
- Consensus revenue estimate for the quarter is $403.44M.
- FY21 revenue is expected between $1.541B and $1.543B (+12% Y/Y on a reported basis and +14% Y/Y organically).
- CEO update: "As 2022 gets underway, we are focused on executing on our growth priorities, specifically new product introductions, clinical research, enhancing digital capabilities and international expansion, supplemented by strategic acquisitions. We also are accelerating our ESG ambitions and have added sustainability to our strategy framework as an enabler to our success. We remain committed to achieving our 5% - 7% long-term organic growth target and are reaffirming our long-term financial aspirations."
- Integra will release Q4 and full-year 2021 financial results on February 23, 2022, before the market opens.
- In addition to this, the medical technology firm is planning a $125M share repurchase as a part of a previous approval by the Board of Directors, with an authorization of up to $225M.