Integra LifeSciences sees Q4 revenue above consensus: Prelim

  • Integra LifeSciences Holdings (NASDAQ:IART) releases its preliminary revenue estimate for fourth quarter that lands slightly above the market expectation.
  • The medical technology company on Tuesday said its expects its Q4 revenue to range between $404-$406M compared to the consensus of $403.44M.
  • That represents an increase of approximately 4% on a reported basis and an increase of approximately 8% on an organic basis compared to the prior year.
  • It will take full-year's revenue to range between $1.541-$1.543B vs. consensus of $1.54B.
  • Buyback Update: Also, the company is planning a $125M share repurchase as a part of a previous approval by the Board of Directors, with an authorization of up to $225M.
  • Final result for the quarter is scheduled to be released on Feb. 23, 2022.
