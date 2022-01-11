Integra LifeSciences sees Q4 revenue above consensus: Prelim
Jan. 11, 2022 4:41 PM ETIntegra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Integra LifeSciences Holdings (NASDAQ:IART) releases its preliminary revenue estimate for fourth quarter that lands slightly above the market expectation.
- The medical technology company on Tuesday said its expects its Q4 revenue to range between $404-$406M compared to the consensus of $403.44M.
- That represents an increase of approximately 4% on a reported basis and an increase of approximately 8% on an organic basis compared to the prior year.
- It will take full-year's revenue to range between $1.541-$1.543B vs. consensus of $1.54B.
- Buyback Update: Also, the company is planning a $125M share repurchase as a part of a previous approval by the Board of Directors, with an authorization of up to $225M.
- Final result for the quarter is scheduled to be released on Feb. 23, 2022.
