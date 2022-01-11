Aclaris falls on the exit of medical chief
Jan. 11, 2022 4:45 PM ETAclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) is trading ~2.8% lower in the post-market after the company announced the departure of its Chief Medical Officer David Gordon effective Jan. 07.
- Issuing an R&D update, Aclaris (ACRS) said it plans to add several key leadership positions for the company in the coming months to drive the operations and support its strategic direction. “We would like to thank Dave for his contributions to Aclaris and we wish him the best in his future endeavors,” CEO Neal Walker noted.
In November, the company fell short of Street forecasts with its Q3 2021 financials even as revenue grew ~17.9% YoY to reach $1.7M. At the time, , Aclaris (ACRS) also announced that Kamil Ali-Jackson, its Co-Founder and Chief Legal Officer would retire effective Jan. 03.