Meta Platforms adds DoorDash chief Xu to board
Jan. 11, 2022 4:46 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)By: Jason Aycock
- Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) has added DoorDash CEO Tony Xu to its board effective immediately.
- Xu has been CEO and a member of the board at DoorDash since 2013; he became DoorDash's board chair in November 2020.
- "I've always thought it's important to have great tech leaders on our board, and Tony has direct experience both running a tech company and solving complex challenges in commerce," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says. "I look forward to learning from his perspective as we build towards the metaverse."
- Earlier, Meta lost in its latest attempt to win dismissal of the FTC's antitrust case against Facebook.