Meta Platforms adds DoorDash chief Xu to board

Facebook Covers Sign At Menlo Park Headquarters

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) has added DoorDash CEO Tony Xu to its board effective immediately.
  • Xu has been CEO and a member of the board at DoorDash since 2013; he became DoorDash's board chair in November 2020.
  • "I've always thought it's important to have great tech leaders on our board, and Tony has direct experience both running a tech company and solving complex challenges in commerce," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says. "I look forward to learning from his perspective as we build towards the metaverse."
  • Earlier, Meta lost in its latest attempt to win dismissal of the FTC's antitrust case against Facebook.
