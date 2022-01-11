Bed, Bath & Beyond pops after insiders add shares
Jan. 11, 2022
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) jumps in after-hours trading after the retailer discloses some insider buying action with the stock near its low. The company's chief financial officer and chief marketing officer were among the buyers.
- The confidence from management in the stock runs up outstanding short interest that stands at 24.03% of total float.
- Shares of BBBY are up 6.40% in after-hours trading to $13.96. The 52-week trading range for BBBY is $12.51 to $52.90.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Bed, Bath & Beyond stepped up to Neutral from Bearish on January 4.