Jan. 11, 2022 4:47 PM ETPostal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) has acquired 239 properties for ~$118M, excluding closing costs, for the FY 2021.
- These properties comprise ~1.8M net leasable interior square feet and have a weighted average rental rate of $5.56/leasable sq. ft. based on rents in place as of Dec. 31, 2021.
- For Q4 2021, the Co. collected 100% of its rents and acquired 55 properties for ~$42.8M, comprising ~731K net leasable interior sq. ft.
- At year-end 2021, the Co.’s owned portfolio was 99.6% occupied, comprised of 966 properties across 49 states with ~4.5M net leasable interior sq. ft. and a weighted average rental rate for the occupied portfolio of $8.09/leasable square foot based on rents in place as of Dec. 31, 2021.
- At year-end 2021, the Co. had $13M outstanding under its $150M senior unsecured revolving credit facility.