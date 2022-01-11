TechTarget expands board to seven directors

  • TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) has added Perfecto Sanchez to its board of directors.
  • Sanchez is founder and current CEO of marketing consultancy Keep The Change. He had previously served as chief marketing officer for Chloe's Soft Serve Fruit, as well as in senior brand/strategy roles at The Dannon Co. and Kraft Foods.
  • The move brings TechTarget's board to seven members, five of whom are independent.
  • “On behalf of the entire Board, I look forward to working with Perfecto and benefitting from his considerable experience in helping leading brands fuel growth and impact,” says Chairman Greg Strakosch.
