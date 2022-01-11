Petrobras rallies after raising gasoline, diesel prices

"npetrobras gas station"n"noil production

Joa_Souza/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Petrobras (PBR +6.9%) pops to a six-month high after the company raised prices for gasoline and diesel at its refineries, saying the move comes inline with global markets.
  • The state-run company says average gasoline prices at the refinery gate will increase to 3.24 reais ($0.5757) per liter from 3.09 reais, while diesel prices will rise to 3.61 reais/liter from 3.34 reais.
  • "Adjustments are important to ensure that the market continues to be supplied on an economic basis and without shortage risk," Petrobras says.
  • Citing the company's plan to make $60B-$70B in dividend payments over the next five years, Goldman Sachs recently upgraded Petrobras shares to Buy.
