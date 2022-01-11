Petrobras rallies after raising gasoline, diesel prices
Jan. 11, 2022 12:32 PM ETPetróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Petrobras (PBR +6.9%) pops to a six-month high after the company raised prices for gasoline and diesel at its refineries, saying the move comes inline with global markets.
- The state-run company says average gasoline prices at the refinery gate will increase to 3.24 reais ($0.5757) per liter from 3.09 reais, while diesel prices will rise to 3.61 reais/liter from 3.34 reais.
- "Adjustments are important to ensure that the market continues to be supplied on an economic basis and without shortage risk," Petrobras says.
- Citing the company's plan to make $60B-$70B in dividend payments over the next five years, Goldman Sachs recently upgraded Petrobras shares to Buy.