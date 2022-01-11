Boosh Plant-Based Brands receives order to expand presence in Western Canada
Jan. 11, 2022 5:01 PM ETBoosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (VGGIF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Boosh Plant-Based Brands (OTCQB:VGGIF) has received order from Canada-based grocery retailer Save On Foods for four of Boosh's frozen bowls.
- That includes Veggie Bolognese- Beyond Meat, Coconut Curry Cauli, Mac & Cheese & Peas, and Mexican Fiesta Bowl.
- The order confirmation calls for April delivery into a minimum of 120 stores in Western Canada.
- "The Save On Foods order is a significant milestone as we rapidly expand the Boosh brand throughout Canada and the US," says Connie Marples, founder and president of Boosh. "This order now places Boosh in over 600 stores throughout Canada and growing. I firmly believe we're on track to be selling Boosh in over 1,000 grocery stores in Canada by year end."
- Press Release