Janus Henderson has grave concerns about Zendesk purchase of Momentive
Jan. 11, 2022 5:03 PM ETMomentive Global Inc. (MNTV), ZENBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Janus Henderson said that it has concerns about Zendesk's (NYSE:ZEN) planned purchase of SurveyMonkey parent Momentive Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) and sees no strategic rational for the combination.
- "We are gravely concerned about the strategic, tactical, and financial rationale of this proposed deal," Janus Henderson, who has a 4.9% stake in Zendesk wrote in a letter to the company's board. " We think the company should instead renew its focus on executing on the ZEN standalone business. We are writing this letter to ensure both management and the Board of Directors fully understand our stance. "
- Zendesk said it questions the decision to acquire a company "appearing to possess lower structural near and long term" revenue growth and operating margins.
- The Janus Henderson letter comes after other Zendesk holders, including activist Jana Partners, have called for the company to abandon the transaction, including a new plea earlier this month.
- Momentive (MNTV) and Zendesk (ZEN) investors and analysts have panned the deal, and shares of Zendesk and Momentive dropped when the deal was announced. In late November, Jana Partners said it owns a "significant" stake in Zendesk and wants the company to terminate its deal to buy Momentive.
- Earlier this month, Zendesk, Momentive set holder votes on deal for February 25.