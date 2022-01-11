Redfin to bulk up mortgage operations with Bay Equity Home Loans purchase
- Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) agrees to acquire Bay Equity Home Loans, a full-service mortgage lender, for $135M in cash and stock, a move that accelerates Redfin's plan to be the one-stop shop for brokerage, lending and other services.
- The company, which expects the deal to close in Q2 2022, expects the acquisition to add to 2022 EPS.
- "At nearly ten times the size of Redfin’s existing lending business, Bay Equity helps match the scale of Redfin’s nationwide brokerage of approximately 2,400 agents, increasing the number of brokerage customers whose homes Redfin can finance," the company said in a statement.
- The integration with Bay Equity will lead to cutting 121 Redfin Mortgage roles, representing less than 2% of Redfin's (RDFN) total staff, the company said.
- The company expects to incur a pretax charge of ~$6M-$7M for one-time termination benefits and $3.5M for transaction advisory fees. It also expects a non-cash impairment charge of ~$2M-$3M on mortgage-specific, internally developed software.
- Bay Equity had total origination volume of $8.5B in 2021, while Redfin Mortgage total origination volume was $985M; Bay Equity's purchase origination volume was $4.5B compared with Redfin Mortgage's $982M.
- "With Bay Equity’s geographic presence and full product suite, we’ll be able to offer mortgages to a larger share of Redfin’s home-buying customers right away, including jumbo loans and loans for veterans and folks with lower credit scores," said Adam Wiener, president of Redfin's (RDFN) real estate operations.
- Bay Equity operates in 42 states, while Redfin's existing mortgage unit operates in 24.
