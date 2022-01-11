Shake Shack CEO sees 'tough start' to 2022 after strong end to last year

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

  • Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti said Tuesday that 2022 has gotten off to a "tough start" due to the spread of the Omicron variant and continued staffing shortages.
  • Speaking to CNBC, the chief executive at Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) noted that the hurdles over the last few weeks followed a strong close to 2021, with the company topping 2019 financial figures for the first time since the onset of the pandemic.
  • Garutti's comments followed the release of upbeat preliminary figures for Q4, which showed revenue growth of 29% compared to last year. Shake Shack (SHAK) said comparable-store sales experienced a year-over-year advance of almost 21%.
  • Investors cheered the preliminary numbers, sending SHAK higher by about 13% on Wednesday.
  • Looking longer-term, the head of the chain of fast-food burger restaurants predicted that COVID will remain a "cyclical" problem throughout the year, as waves of infection come and go.
  • He described the current staffing situation as "tougher than ever" but said he expects to "get on the other end of this, I hope soon."
  • Turning to growth prospects for the year, Garutti pointed to drive-thrus at its locations, which he characterized as a "game-changer." Currently, two SHAK locations have drive-thrus, with 10 scheduled to be open by the end of the year.
  • The Shake Shack CEO reported that the company will also fuel growth by launching new locations, with 45-50 expected to open in the U.S. during the year.
  • SHAK rallied $9.01 on Tuesday to close at $77.27. In general, the stock reached a 52-week high of $138.38 last February but suffered severe selling pressure at times during 2021 as the company struggled with a choppy COVID recovery.
  • Shares hit a 52-week low of $65.25 late last year.
  • With its gains early in 2021, SHAK spent the first several months of the year outperforming the broader averages. However, with recent weakness, it has become a significant laggard. Overall, SHAK has slipped about 25% over the past year, compared to an advance of about 24% in the S&P 500, as you can see in this chart.
