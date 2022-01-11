Asure Software announces two-way integration with Employee Navigator services

  • Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) has built functionality to integrate with Employee Navigator services.
  • Employee Navigator develops benefit administration and HR software for health insurance brokers to manage benefits, onboarding, ACA and more.
  • The new two-way integration between Employee Navigator services and Asure's payroll and HR solutions opens a new market for Asure and further underpins its broker referral strategy.
  • The linking of these systems will provide benefit brokers with automatic demographic updates, automatic hiring and compensation updates, and updates on payroll and benefits deductions.
