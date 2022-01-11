U. S. Steel selects Arkansas as site for new $3B steel mill
- U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) says it will locate a new $3B steel factory in Osceola, Ark., near its Big River Steel plant, for the largest capital investment project in the state's history.
- The company says the new optimized steel production facility is expected to feature two electric arc furnaces with 3M tons/year of advanced steelmaking capability, a state-of-the-art endless casting and rolling line, and advanced finishing capabilities.
- Permitting for the project is underway, and U.S. Steel expects to break ground in Q1 2022, with project completion and full operation anticipated in 2024.
- Combined with Big River Steel, the new facility will form a 6.3M-ton mega mill capable of providing many of the most advanced and sustainable steels in North America.
