U. S. Steel selects Arkansas as site for new $3B steel mill

Steel coil transport

Taitai6769/iStock via Getty Images

  • U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) says it will locate a new $3B steel factory in Osceola, Ark., near its Big River Steel plant, for the largest capital investment project in the state's history.
  • The company says the new optimized steel production facility is expected to feature two electric arc furnaces with 3M tons/year of advanced steelmaking capability, a state-of-the-art endless casting and rolling line, and advanced finishing capabilities.
  • Permitting for the project is underway, and U.S. Steel expects to break ground in Q1 2022, with project completion and full operation anticipated in 2024.
  • Combined with Big River Steel, the new facility will form a 6.3M-ton mega mill capable of providing many of the most advanced and sustainable steels in North America.
  • U.S. Steel typically underperforms the market when business slows down, George Dagnino warns in a bearish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.