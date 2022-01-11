Pelangio Exploration upsizes private placement to C$780,063
Jan. 11, 2022 5:33 PM ETPelangio Exploration Inc. (PGXPF)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Due to additional demand, Pelangio Exploration (OTCPK:PGXPF) has upsized its previously announced private placement of units, now expecting aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$780,063, compared to C$625,000 previously.
- Each unit consists of one common share of the company and one quarter of a common share purchase warrant.
- Each full warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.15 for a period of one year.
- Pursuant to the offering, the company will issue an aggregate of up to 7,800,630 shares at $0.10/common share to raise gross proceeds of up to $780,063.