Pelangio Exploration upsizes private placement to C$780,063

  • Due to additional demand, Pelangio Exploration (OTCPK:PGXPF) has upsized its previously announced private placement of units, now expecting aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$780,063, compared to C$625,000 previously.
  • Each unit consists of one common share of the company and one quarter of a common share purchase warrant.
  • Each full warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.15 for a period of one year.
  • Pursuant to the offering, the company will issue an aggregate of up to 7,800,630 shares at $0.10/common share to raise gross proceeds of up to $780,063.
