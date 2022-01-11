Granite gets $16M contract for pedestrian overpass in Washington

  • Granite (NYSE:GVA) secures the ~$16M contract for the Eastside Rail Corridor Regional Trail NE 8th Street Crossing project in Bellevue, Washington.
  • The project was awarded by King County and will be funded by King County and Sound Transit.
  • The award is expected to be included in Granite’s Q1 CAP.
  • The project is projected to start in Mar. 2022 and anticipated to be complete in Jun. 2023.
  • This project is a key portion of the Eastrail program, which is converting 42 miles of abandoned railroad into a regional trail connecting Eastside communities from Renton to Snohomish.
