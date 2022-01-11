Granite gets $16M contract for pedestrian overpass in Washington
Jan. 11, 2022 5:38 PM ETGVABy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Granite (NYSE:GVA) secures the ~$16M contract for the Eastside Rail Corridor Regional Trail NE 8th Street Crossing project in Bellevue, Washington.
- The project was awarded by King County and will be funded by King County and Sound Transit.
- The award is expected to be included in Granite’s Q1 CAP.
- The project is projected to start in Mar. 2022 and anticipated to be complete in Jun. 2023.
- This project is a key portion of the Eastrail program, which is converting 42 miles of abandoned railroad into a regional trail connecting Eastside communities from Renton to Snohomish.