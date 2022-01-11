10X Capital Venture Acquisition III announces pricing of upsized $261M IPO
Jan. 11, 2022 5:53 PM ET10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III - Units (VCXB.U), VCXBVCXABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- 10X Capital Venture Acquisition III (NASDAQ:VCXA) has announced the pricing of its upsized IPO of 26.1M units at a price of $10/unit.
- The units will be listed on the NYSE and trade under the ticker symbol “VCXB.U” beginning on Jan. 12, 2022.
- Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.5/share.
- The Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “VCXB” and “VCXB WS,” respectively.