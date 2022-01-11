Ciena prices $400M private offering of senior notes
Jan. 11, 2022 6:02 PM ETCIENBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) prices a $400M private offering of aggregate principal amount of 4% senior notes due 2030.
- The offering is expected to close on Jan. 18.
- The notes will be guaranteed by certain CIEN's direct and indirect existing and future domestic subsidiaries.
- Interest on the notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears on Jan. 31 and Jul. 31, commencing on Jul. 31, 2022.
- The notes will mature on Jan. 31, 2030 and net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.