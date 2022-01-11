Ciena prices $400M private offering of senior notes

  • Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) prices a $400M private offering of aggregate principal amount of 4% senior notes due 2030.
  • The offering is expected to close on Jan. 18.
  • The notes will be guaranteed by certain CIEN's direct and indirect existing and future domestic subsidiaries.
  • Interest on the notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears on Jan. 31 and Jul. 31, commencing on Jul. 31, 2022.
  • The notes will mature on Jan. 31, 2030 and net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.