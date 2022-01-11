U.S. moves to reverse Alaska oil leasing plan

Aerial view of Off shore oil rig

6381380/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The Biden administration says it plans to block oil and gas leasing on ~11M acres in Alaska's National Petroleum Reserve, or about half of the 23M-acre reserve set aside for energy development decades ago.
  • The action would reverse a decision late in the Trump administration to allow oil and gas development across 18.6M acres of the reserve and instead reinstate an Obama-era plan to set an additional 7.6M acres off limits.
  • The U.S. Interior Department says cutting back the area that can be leased will benefit threatened and endangered species.
  • ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is Alaska's largest oil producer and largest owner of exploration leases; the revised development plan apparently does not affect Conoco's proposed Willow project in Alaska, as a federal court last year threw out government approval of the project.
