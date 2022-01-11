Hot Stocks: Oil stocks rally; VORB takes off; SHAK jumps on strong sales; ACI drops on earnings; PACB sets low
Jan. 11, 2022 6:28 PM ETVirgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (VORB), XOMMUR, CVX, COP, SHAK, ACI, PACB, SPCEBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The S&P 500 bounced back from several days of losses, part of a general rally on Tuesday that included a 1.4% rebound in the Nasdaq.
- Energy stocks were among the standout performers on the day. A further advance in crude prices drove many big names to new 52-week highs, including Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR), Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).
- Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) was another notable gainer on the session. Strong preliminary results sparked a double-digit percentage rally.
- Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) also had a marquee performance. Richard Branson's other space company expanded its value by nearly a third and reached its highest level since coming public in a SPAC deal late last year.
- Looking at some of the day's worst performers, investors ignored a better-than-expected quarter from Albertsons (NYSE:ACI), sending shares of the grocery store chain lower on fears related to the long-term impact of inflation.
- PacBio (NASDAQ:PACB) had a rough day as well, plunging on disappointing preliminary results.
Sector In Focus
- A further rise in crude prices fueled another day of gains in the energy sector, with several high-profile oil stocks setting fresh 52-week highs on the day.
- A belief that Omicron will do little to limit growth in the global economy, crude prices climbed nearly 4% on the session. Thanks to the latest advance, WTI crude oil topped $81 a barrel.
- With the rise of their underlying commodity, oil stocks staged notable gains. Exxon Mobil (XOM) climbed about 4%, setting a new 52-week high in the process. The oil giant is now up about 16% over the past month.
- Murphy Oil (MUR) rallied nearly 6%, also establishing a new peak. Chevron (CVX) and ConocoPhillips (COP) were among the other industry giants marking fresh highs during the day.
Standout Gainer
- Shake Shack (SHAK) jumped about 13% after reporting strong preliminary Q4 figures.
- While the firm warned of near-term staffing issues that have impacted its results in the past couple of weeks, the company said its Q4 sales climbed 29% from last year. This included a nearly 21% rise in its comparable figure.
- Commenting on the results, Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti acknowledged the "tough start" to 2022 but laid out major growth drivers for the year ahead, including plans to open 45-50 new locations.
- SHAK finished the session at $77.27, a gain of $9.01 on the day.
- After a rally failed in early November, the stock has spent the last few months trading in a range near its 52-week low of $65.25. Even with Tuesday's rally, SHAK remains within its recent range.
- The stock is well off a 52-week high of $138.38 reached last February and is down about 24% over the past year.
Standout Loser
- Albertsons (ACI) reported better-than-expected results for its latest quarter. Yet, shares of the grocery store chain dropped nearly 10% on the session, as investors worried that higher costs would offset the value of increased revenues.
- ACI reported a quarterly profit that breezed by expectations, bolstered by a revenue figure of $16.7B -- up 8% from last year and nearly $700M above the amount predicted by analysts.
- However, digging into the results, the company said that the administration of COVID vaccines contributed to an improvement in gross margins, helping to offset the impact of higher product and supply chain costs fueled by inflation.
- Investors likely worried that the inflationary environment would linger longer than the current COVID wave and the company would face margin compression pressures once the tailwind from the vaccine administration diminishes.
- ACI tumbled at the outset of trading and fell for the first hour of the session. It attempted a recovery in the middle of the day but eventually retreated towards its lows of the session.
- Ultimately, the stock closed at $28.79, a decline of $3.11.
- The stock had reached a 52-week high of $37.85 in early December. Shares have come off that peak in the past month or so, with Tuesday's slide taking it to its lowest level since mid-October.
- Still, ACI remains about 68% above its levels of a year ago.
Notable New High
- The expectation of an impending launch gave a major lift to Virgin Orbit (VORB), sending the stock higher by more than 30%. With the advance, the Richard Branson-founded satellite launch service reached its highest level since coming public through a SPAC deal late last year.
- The rally came as VORB announced that it remains on track to hit a launch window on Wednesday. This would represent its third commercial space flight and the first of 2022.
- Last week, founder Richard Branson, the billionaire behind space tourism company Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE), said the recent SPAC deal provided enough cash for VORB's growth plans. He added that the firm's flexible business model separated it from the rest of the satellite-launch sector.
- VORB came public through a SPAC deal just before the end of 2021, suffering selling pressure soon after its debut. However, shares have picked up steam lately, helped by Branson's sales job and hope that the company is on the verge of a more regular flight schedule.
- The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $10.57, a gain of $2.52 on the day. VORB, which reached a low of $5.88 last week, also touched $11.28 during the session, its highest mark since the SPAC deal closed.
Notable New Low
- PacBio (PACB) dropped about 11% following the release of disappointing Q4 preliminary results. The decline took PACB to a fresh 52-week low.
- The biotech firm said it will likely report quarterly revenue of $36M. This represented 33% growth from last year but came in below the $36.7M that analysts had expected.
- PACB dropped $1.88 to close the session at $14.70. Earlier in the day, the stock reached $13.85 -- a new intraday 52-week low.
- Overall, the stock set a 52-week high of $53.69 last February, but quickly came off those levels. After seeing choppy action for much of the rest of 2021, shares have been under pressure since November.
- PACB has dropped about 30% in the past month.
