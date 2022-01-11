Production at Kazakhstan's Tengiz oilfield back to normal, Chevron says
Jan. 11, 2022
- Chevron (CVX +2.3%) says production at Kazakhstan's 600K bbl/day Tengiz oil field has returned to normal after being disrupted by protests last week.
- Chevron, which leads the TCO consortium that operates the field, said last week that production had been adjusted.
- The company has not provided specifics, but Argus reports a state-owned monitoring website that posts daily Kazakh production levels showed a 77K bbl/day drop in crude and condensate output on January 9 compared with December 30, before the protests began.
- Tengiz is one of three major fields in Kazakhstan that underpin CPC Blend crude exports; the other two, Kashagan and Karachaganak, were not affected by the unrest, according to partner TotalEnergies (TTE +2.8%).
- Traders had factored in "a low likelihood of widespread production disruptions" from Kazakhstan, which has "consistently exceeded its OPEC+ quota, [thus] a small disruption will only bring it back to compliance," Velandera Energy Partners' Manish Raj tells MarketWatch.
- Kazakhstan is a major oil producer, with ~1.6M bbl/day in recent months, and contains 40% of the world's uranium supply.