Exxon Mobil launches sale of Ohio shale gas properties - Reuters
Jan. 11, 2022 7:05 PM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has started a sale process for shale gas properties in Ohio's Appalachian Basin, which could be valued at ~$200M based on current natural gas prices and production, Reuters reports, citing a marketing document and company confirmation.
- The company reportedly is looking to sell 61 wells that produced 81M cfe/day of natural gas in 2021, plus another 274 wells operated by other companies.
- According to Reuters, Exxon's Ohio properties produced a combined ~250M cf/day of gas in 2017 and are among assets that the company has placed on the market as it focuses development in Guyana, Brazil and Texas' Permian Basin.
- Exxon shares ended today's trading at $71.40, their best closing price since January 2020.