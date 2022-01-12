Exxon Mobil launches sale of Ohio shale gas properties - Reuters

Shale gas pipeline over a field of green

nightman1965/iStock via Getty Images

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has started a sale process for shale gas properties in Ohio's Appalachian Basin, which could be valued at ~$200M based on current natural gas prices and production, Reuters reports, citing a marketing document and company confirmation.
  • The company reportedly is looking to sell 61 wells that produced 81M cfe/day of natural gas in 2021, plus another 274 wells operated by other companies.
  • According to Reuters, Exxon's Ohio properties produced a combined ~250M cf/day of gas in 2017 and are among assets that the company has placed on the market as it focuses development in Guyana, Brazil and Texas' Permian Basin.
  • Exxon shares ended today's trading at $71.40, their best closing price since January 2020.
