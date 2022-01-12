U.S. FTC is said to delay vote on Lockheed purchase of Aerojet by two weeks
Jan. 11, 2022 7:36 PM ETAerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD), LMTBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is said to delay a vote on Lockheed Martin's (NYSE:LMT) planned $4.4B acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) by as many as two weeks.
- The vote had been scheduled for midweek and delay gives the regulator more time to review the transaction, according to a Reuters report, which cited people familiar.
- Aerojet dipped into the close on an MLex that report that third parties were told told to submit their complaints about Lockheed's (LMT) planned purchase of Aerojet (AJRD) by the middle of the month. Aerojet shares gained 1% in after hours trading.
- The companies received a second request from the FTC on the combination in February. The combination raised some eyebrows because it would give no. 1 defense contractor Lockheed ownership of Aerojet, which produces 70% of the solid fuel rocket motors and other propulsion products used in arms from antiballistic missiles to air-to-air missiles.
- Early last month Lockheed Martin (LMT) CEO Jim Taiclet reiterated that he expected the purchase of Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) would be completed in 1Q.