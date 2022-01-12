ADM to build CO2 pipeline linking Iowa ethanol plants, Illinois CCS site
Jan. 11, 2022 8:55 PM ETArcher-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) unveiled plans today to partner with Wolf Carbon Solutions to build a 350-mile pipeline for the capture, compression and transportation of carbon dioxide produced at ADM's ethanol facilities at Clinton and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
- ADM says the pipeline would have the capacity to transport 12M metric tons/year of carbon dioxide per year from the plants, which would be permanently stored underground at ADM's sequestration site in Decatur, Ill.
- The company says the planned pipeline would have significant spare capacity to serve customers looking to decarbonize across the Midwest and Ohio River Valley.
- ADM's says its carbon capture and sequestration capabilities in Decatur have allowed it to safely and permanently store underground more than 3.5M mt tons of CO2, paving the way for increased decarbonization of the company's operations.
- Citing confidence in ADM based on recent trends in sales, margins and commodity prices, as well as a likely dividend increase this year, Argus recently raised its price target on Buy-rated ADM shares to $74.