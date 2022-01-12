Dish Network gains on report of renewed merger talks with DirecTV
Jan. 11, 2022 9:46 PM ETDISH Network Corporation (DISH), TBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) rose 5.7% in after hours trading on report that the satellite-TV service is in renewed merger talks with DirecTV.
- Discussions between the satellite-TV operators are being pushed by private equity firm TPG Capital, according to a NYPost report. TPG acquired a 30% stake in DirecTV from AT&T (NYSE:T) last year.
- Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen is said to be "dragging his feet" on finalizing a deal as he's demanding voting shares and some say on major decisions for the combined company, according the report. Antitrust concerns that have derailed a combination in the past are said to be manageable as the market power of the satellite TV operators has faded, the paper said, citing unidentified insiders.
- "In terms of DirecTV and Dish, I mean, obviously, I’ve said it the last year, I think that those two companies go together, that’s inevitable," Ergen said during Dish Networks' 2Q earnings conference call in August.
- CTFN reported in August that a potential combination between Dish Network (DISH) and DirecTV maybe not only back on the table, but just a matter of time - now that AT&T is disengaged from its longtime satellite provider.
- In October 2020, the New York Post reported that the DOJ informed AT&T executives that a combination of Dish and DirecTV would have to wait until rural markets get faster 5G service.