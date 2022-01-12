Asia-Pacific stocks mirror Wall Street gains after Powell testimony
Jan. 12, 2022 1:20 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Japan +1.92%.
- China +0.89%. China’s consumer price index (CPI) was up 1.5% Y/Y in December, lower than the expected rise of 1.8% and November's 2.3% increase.
- Factory prices climbed 10.3% Y/Y, slowing from the 12.9% rise in November and less than the 11.1% expected.
- Hong Kong +2.66%. Tech stocks rose with Tencent up 4.3%, Alibaba climbed 5.8%, Meituan jumped 9.5%, and JD soared 9.1%.
- Australia +0.66%.
- Overnight on Wall Street, Nasdaq gained 1.41% to 15,153.45, S&P 500 rose 0.92% to 4,713.07, while Dow Jones added 183.15 points, or 0.51%, to close at 36,252.02.
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday that rate hikes and tighter policy will be needed to control inflation, but did not announce an accelerated change in policy from what the central bank had already signaled.
- U.S. inflation data is due at 1330 GMT, with core CPI, seen rising by 5.4%, up from 4.9% in the prior month.
- Oil prices continued to inch up after soaring more than 3% on Tuesday. U.S. crude was up 0.23% to $81.41/barrel, and Brent crude futures rose marginally to $83.76/barrel.
- Gold prices eased. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,818.19 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,818.70.
- Spot silver shed 0.1% to $22.74 an ounce, platinum fell 0.4% to $966.75 and palladium was down 0.1% at $1,918.97.
- U.S. stock futures higher. Dow Jones +0.22%; S&P 500 +0.23%; Nasdaq +0.34%.