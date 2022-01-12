South Korea approves Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, imports Pfizer pills - Reuters
Jan. 12, 2022 1:43 AM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX), PFEBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor3 Comments
- South Korea has authorized the use of Novavax's (NASDAQ:NVAX) COVID-19 Vaccine, and is preparing to distribute the first of Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) antiviral pills, source Reuters.
- The health ministry said that at least 21,000 of Pfizer's antiviral pills, called Paxlovid, will arrive in South Korea on Thursday, with another 10,000 more expected to arrive by month end.
- "By priority, oral treatment is planned to begin first for patients aged 65 or older, or patients with reduced immunity at home and residential treatment centres," a ministry spokesperson told a briefing.
- Local vaccine developer SK Bioscience will produce the Novavax vaccine. It has already been authorised in India, Indonesia and the Philippines.
- Novavax is awaiting approval in Japan, where its vaccine would be manufactured and distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical.
- Recently, NVAX filed for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa.