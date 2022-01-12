Mesoblast’s rexlemestrocel-L results in durable pain reduction in degenerative disc disease
Jan. 12, 2022 2:07 AM ETMesoblast Limited (MESO)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) announces 36-month follow-up results from the 404-patient Phase 3 trial of its allogeneic cell therapy rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID) in patients with chronic low back pain (CLBP) associated with degenerative disc disease (DDD).
- The results showed durable reduction in back pain lasting at least three years from a single intra-discal injection of rexlemestrocel-L+hyaluronic acid (HA) carrier. Detailed results are as follows:
- Durable reduction in pain through 36 months was greatest in the pre-specified population with CLBP of shorter duration than the study median of 68 months (n=194), suggesting that greatest benefits may be seen when the therapy is administered earlier in the disease process.
- Pain reduction through 36 months was also seen in the subset of patients using opioids at baseline (n=168) with the rexlemestrocel-L+HA group having substantially greater reduction at all time points compared with saline controls.
- At 36 months, 28% who received rexlemestrocel-L + HA were not taking an opioid compared with 8% of saline treated controls (nominal p value 0.0075).