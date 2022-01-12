Mizuho to acquire placement agent, Capstone Partners
Jan. 12, 2022 2:18 AM ETMizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MFG)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Mizuho Americas (NYSE:MFG) has signed an agreement to acquire Capstone Partners, a middle-market placement agent focused on fundraising and advisory services.
- Financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.
- The deal is expected to close in H1 2022.
- “Capstone is a strategic transaction for Mizuho and will provide an immediate impact on our business,” said Jerry Rizzieri, President and CEO of Mizuho Securities USA. “Our global investment and corporate banking capabilities, combined with their localized private capital raising expertise, will allow us to drive increased private equity fundraising results across geographies.”
- Clay Deniger and Steve Standbridge will serve as Co-Heads of the Capstone Partners business within the Banking Americas division of Mizuho Americas.