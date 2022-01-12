Birks Group FY2022 Holiday Period sales rose 16.3%
- Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) has reported its results for the 9 week interim sales period ending December 25, 2021 (the “FY2022 Holiday Period”) including a 16.3% net sales increase as compared to the comparable period in FY2021 and a 17.2% net sales increase as compared to the comparable period in FY2020.
- The higher holiday sales were driven by a comparable store sales increase of 18.4%, primarily as a result of strong sales performances in the Bijoux Birks brand product sales and in the third party watches and jewellry categories, and full opening of retail network.
- On December 29, 2021, the Company also renewed and amended its senior secured credit facility with Wells Fargo Canada and Crystal Financial LLC.