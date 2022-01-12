Birks Group FY2022 Holiday Period sales rose 16.3%

Online shopping during holidays. Man ordering Christmas gift using laptop and credit card

Poike/iStock via Getty Images

  • Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) has reported its results for the 9 week interim sales period ending December 25, 2021 (the “FY2022 Holiday Period”) including a 16.3% net sales increase as compared to the comparable period in FY2021 and a 17.2% net sales increase as compared to the comparable period in FY2020.
  • The higher holiday sales were driven by a comparable store sales increase of 18.4%, primarily as a result of strong sales performances in the Bijoux Birks brand product sales and in the third party watches and jewellry categories, and full opening of retail network.
  • On December 29, 2021, the Company also renewed and amended its senior secured credit facility with Wells Fargo Canada and Crystal Financial LLC.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.