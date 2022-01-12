McEwen Mining CFO on temporary medical leave
Jan. 12, 2022 2:33 AM ETMcEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) reports that Anna Ladd-Kruger, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), is temporarily on leave for health reasons.
- She is expected to return to regular duties in the near future.
- During her absence, other executive officers of the Company will assume her duties, including Segun Odunuga CPA, CA, MBA, Vice President, Corporate Controller, who will take responsibility for the management of the financial team and act as temporary principal financial officer until further notice.
- Shares up 1.4% after-hours.