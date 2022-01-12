New commercial and marketing chief at DXP Enterprises
- DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) announces that Nick Little and Paz Maestas were appointed the new Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Marketing & Technology Officer (CM&TO), respectfully, effective January 7, 2022.
- Mr. Little began his career with DXP 18 years ago as an application engineer. During his tenure, Nick has held various roles of increasing responsibility including outside sales, Director of Operations and more recently as the Regional Vice President of Sales and Operations.
- Mr. Maestas has been with DXP since 2002 and leads the Company’s e-commerce and Omni-Channel initiatives. In his 20 years with DXP, he has served in various roles and most recently as Vice President of Marketing & Operations.