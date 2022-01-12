Franklin Resources reports December-end AUM of $1.5781T vs. $1.55T last month

Jan. 12, 2022 3:30 AM ETFranklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) reports preliminary month-end assets under management of $1,578.1B at December 31, 2021, compared to $1,546.8B at November 30, 2021, reflecting the long-term net inflows, the acquisition of O’Shaughnessy Asset Management (OSAM), and the positive impact of markets.
  • Long-term net inflows of $24.1B inclusive of the previously disclosed $7.4B of new client accounts related to the Investment Grade Credit team, partially offset by the $3.6B multi-asset institutional redemption that had minimal impact on revenue.
  • Reinvested distributions were $23.5B.
  • Equity AUM of $563.4B at the end of December rose 3.4% from $545.1 in November.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.