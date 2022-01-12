Franklin Resources reports December-end AUM of $1.5781T vs. $1.55T last month
Jan. 12, 2022 3:30 AM ETFranklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) reports preliminary month-end assets under management of $1,578.1B at December 31, 2021, compared to $1,546.8B at November 30, 2021, reflecting the long-term net inflows, the acquisition of O’Shaughnessy Asset Management (OSAM), and the positive impact of markets.
- Long-term net inflows of $24.1B inclusive of the previously disclosed $7.4B of new client accounts related to the Investment Grade Credit team, partially offset by the $3.6B multi-asset institutional redemption that had minimal impact on revenue.
- Reinvested distributions were $23.5B.
- Equity AUM of $563.4B at the end of December rose 3.4% from $545.1 in November.