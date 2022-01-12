Hillstream BioPharma prices upsized 3.75M-share IPO below range at $4
Jan. 12, 2022 3:31 AM ETHillstream BioPharma, Inc. (HILS)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Hillstream BioPharma (HILS) has priced its IPO of 3.75M common shares at $4.00/share for aggregate gross proceeds of $15M.
- The company initially filed to offer 3M shares at a price range of $5-$6.
- Nasdaq trading is expected to commence on January 12, 2022.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 562.5K shares.
- Closing date is January 14.
- Net proceeds will be used for the advancement of Company's product candidates, for general corporate and working capital purposes.
- Hillstream BioPharma is a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutic candidates for drug resistant and devastating cancers.
- HILS' most advanced candidate is HSB-1216, an iron mediated cell death modulator, targeting a variety of solid tumors. Below is an overview of company's clinical pipeline.
- Hillstream intends to submit an investigational new drug application to the FDA for HSB-1216 in 2022, for HSB-888 and HSB-510 in 2023 and for HSB-114 in 2024.