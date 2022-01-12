Intact Financial announces catastrophe Q4 loss estimate
- Intact Financial (OTCPK:IFCZF) announced an estimated Q4 loss of $186M on a pre-tax basis.
- The losses were $0.80 on a per-share basis.
- Approximately 55% of the losses were in Canada with half in personal property.
- Primary reason behind this catastrophic loss was the impact of floods in British Columbia, as well as windstorms across Ontario and Quebec in December.
- Approximately 20% of the losses were attributable to the UK&I segment and 5% was in US specialty lines.
- The remainder will be reported in Corporate & Other as a result of internal reinsurance.