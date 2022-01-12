Philips Q4 sales of €4.9B expected lower than prior estimate amid supply chain woes
Jan. 12, 2022 3:02 AM ETKoninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG) provides an update on Q4 and FY 2021 financial results.
- Group sales for the quarter are expected to be ~€4.9B, around €350M lower than earlier expectations. The decrease is mainly due to intensified global supply chain shortages, as well as the postponement of customer equipment installations.
- The comparable sales decline was ~10%, mainly due to the effects and the impact of the Philips Respironics recall.
- Group sales for FY 2021 are now expected to be ~€17.2B, resulting in an expected Group comparable sales decline of ~1% for the year.
- Adjusted EBITA for the quarter and FY21 is expected to be ~€650M and around €2.1B, respectively, impacted by the decline in sales and higher supply costs.
- Group comparable order intake growth in Q4 has remained robust with 4% growth driven by double-digit-growth in the Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, resulting in 4% growth for FY21.
- Philips Respironics is increasing the field action provision by around €225M, mainly due to the higher volume of devices now requiring remediation and increased supply costs. Expected remediate is of ~5.2M registered devices globally.
- The Q4 and FY 2021 financial results will be reported on January 24, 2022.