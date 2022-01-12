European shares edge higher ahead of U.S. inflation data
Jan. 12, 2022 4:05 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- London +0.48%.
- Germany +0.13%.
- France +0.02%.
- The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.12%, with basic resources leading gains.
- Investors awaiting the next reading of U.S. inflation due Wednesday to assess the economic picture in the world’s biggest economy and the Fed’s next move.
- Fed Chair Powell on Tuesday said rate hikes, tighter policy will be needed to control inflation, which will likely entail interest rate hikes, tapering of monthly asset purchases and a smaller balance sheet.
- The yield on German 10-year bunds slipped to minus 0.028% and U.K. 10-year gilts yields fell to 1.166%.
- The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield edged up to 1.746% from 1.745%.
- European futures mostly higher. FTSE +0.61%; CAC +1.48%; DAX -0.12% and EURO STOXX +0.30%.