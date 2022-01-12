Nokia joins RE100 as part of target to move to 100% renewable electricity by 2025
Jan. 12, 2022 4:37 AM ETNokia Corporation (NOK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Nokia (NYSE:NOK) has joined RE100, a global initiative led by the Climate Group in partnership with CDP, as part of target to move to 100% renewable electricity by 2025.
- RE100 is a global initiative bringing together the world's most influential businesses committed to 100% renewable electricity.
- Additionally, in line with the Science Based Targets initiative’s ((SBTi)) temperature target of 1.5°C, Nokia will continue to focus on reducing its emissions by 50% across its value chain, including its own operations, products in use, logistics, and final assembly supplier factories by 2030.
- This commitment focuses on Nokia’s Scope 2 which is indirect emissions from the consumption of purchased electricity, heat, and/or steam; however it will continue to work on reducing its Scope 1 that is direct emissions, from sources owned or controlled by the company and Scope 3 indirect emissions as a consequence of the activities of the company but from sources not owned or controlled by the company, as well.
- Shares are down 1.44% PM.