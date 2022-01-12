Nokia joins RE100 as part of target to move to 100% renewable electricity by 2025

Jan. 12, 2022 4:37 AM ETNokia Corporation (NOK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Nokia (NYSE:NOK) has joined RE100, a global initiative led by the Climate Group in partnership with CDP, as part of target to move to 100% renewable electricity by 2025.
  • RE100 is a global initiative bringing together the world's most influential businesses committed to 100% renewable electricity.
  • Additionally, in line with the Science Based Targets initiative’s ((SBTi)) temperature target of 1.5°C, Nokia will continue to focus on reducing its emissions by 50% across its value chain, including its own operations, products in use, logistics, and final assembly supplier factories by 2030.
  • This commitment focuses on Nokia’s Scope 2 which is indirect emissions from the consumption of purchased electricity, heat, and/or steam; however it will continue to work on reducing its Scope 1 that is direct emissions, from sources owned or controlled by the company and Scope 3 indirect emissions as a consequence of the activities of the company but from sources not owned or controlled by the company, as well.
  • Shares are down 1.44% PM.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.