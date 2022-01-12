Bee Vectoring Technologies and BioSafe Systems sign MOU on multi-faceted business collaborations
Jan. 12, 2022 4:45 AM ETBee Vectoring Technologies International Inc. (BEVVF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Bee Vectoring Technologies International (OTCQB:BEVVF) and BioSafe Systems have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) where in both parties have agreed to enter into multiple business partnership projects that call upon each other's expertise.
- Both parties are leaders in the agricultural biologicals industry with a similar customer base, and offer services and products that are complementary to one another.
- BioSafe serves a broad customer base in the Agriculture, Horticulture, Post Harvest/Food Safety, Aquatics, Home and Garden, Turf, and Commercial/Industrial Sanitation markets.
- The projects will enable both companies to expand each other's product offerings, markets, and customer base.
- Specific agreements in these areas will follow after evaluations and more detailed discussions on business terms.